Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 177.90 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 179.15 ($2.32), with a volume of 3788219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.50 ($2.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 244.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.33.

In other news, insider Alan M. Ferguson bought 21,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £40,085.32 ($51,897.10). Also, insider Simon Henry bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,634.39). 64.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

