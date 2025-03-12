Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 177.90 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 179.15 ($2.32), with a volume of 3788219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.50 ($2.40).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
View Our Latest Report on Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Harbour Energy
In other news, insider Alan M. Ferguson bought 21,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £40,085.32 ($51,897.10). Also, insider Simon Henry bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,634.39). 64.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.