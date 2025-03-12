Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 68,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 72,456 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $10.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Gyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Gyre Therapeutics

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33.

In related news, President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,928,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,191,530.90. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,054 shares of company stock valued at $383,057. Insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gyre Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 392.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.