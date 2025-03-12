Guild Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,089,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,614,000. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $8,473,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,348.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 339,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 325,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,033,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $27.23.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

