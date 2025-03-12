Guild Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

