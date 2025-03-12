Guild Investment Management Inc. Buys 900 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.