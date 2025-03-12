Guild Investment Management Inc. Buys 900 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
