Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:GBAB opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

