Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GBAB opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.