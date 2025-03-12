Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $13.01. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 155,147 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

