Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,837 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $22,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $104.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

