Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $558.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.