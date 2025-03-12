Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 622,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115,282 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $144,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 50,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $190.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.44. The company has a market cap of $893.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

