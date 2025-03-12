Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 699,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,496,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Toast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Toast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,341.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $44.12.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $5,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,534.04. The trade was a 44.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,382,415.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,574,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,322,082.92. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,119 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,608 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price target on shares of Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.48.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

