Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (GECCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on March 31st

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of GECCO opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $26.54.
