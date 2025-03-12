Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Buys 400,000 Shares

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.
Shares of GR remained flat at C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 409,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.05. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.20.
