Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Buys 400,000 Shares

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

Shares of GR remained flat at C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 409,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.05. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.20.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Featured Stories

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

