Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Stake Lessened by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

GBTC stock opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

