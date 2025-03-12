Gray Television, Inc. (GTN.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Gray Television Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:GTN.A opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $665.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

