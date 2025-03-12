Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.24) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s current price.
Grafton Group Price Performance
Shares of GFTU traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 857.30 ($11.10). 500,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,409. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 791.50 ($10.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,097 ($14.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 892.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 966.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66.
About Grafton Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grafton Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.