Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.24) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s current price.

Grafton Group Price Performance

Shares of GFTU traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 857.30 ($11.10). 500,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,409. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 791.50 ($10.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,097 ($14.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 892.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 966.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

