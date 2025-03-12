Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Down 9% – Time to Sell?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) dropped 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 26,376,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 28,090,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several research firms have commented on GRAB. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.62.

The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Grab by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,021,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,537 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grab by 4,311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 445,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 435,014 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,434,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Grab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after buying an additional 134,243 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

