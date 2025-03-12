GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.18.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -152.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,680,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,479,000 after buying an additional 943,226 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

