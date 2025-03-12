Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Shares Up 9.6% – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.61 and last traded at $58.98. Approximately 371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.83.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $837.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.88.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF
About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
