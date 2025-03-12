Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Shares Up 9.6% – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.61 and last traded at $58.98. Approximately 371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.83.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $837.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSID. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 920.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,429 shares during the period.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

