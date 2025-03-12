Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 38,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 49,636 shares.The stock last traded at $45.46 and had previously closed at $45.75.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Saiph Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

