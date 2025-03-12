GlobalData (LON:DATA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GlobalData had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 12.99%.

Shares of DATA opened at GBX 166 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. GlobalData has a one year low of GBX 155.98 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 244 ($3.16).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.82) to GBX 300 ($3.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.52), for a total transaction of £3,900,000 ($5,049,197.31). Company insiders own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

