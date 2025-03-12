Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 189,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 243,133 shares.The stock last traded at $79.35 and had previously closed at $82.16.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 548,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,369,000 after acquiring an additional 266,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,562,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,801,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 81,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,352,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

