Glaxis Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Delta Air Lines comprises 1.7% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $281,206,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $189,296,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $64,577,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,074,000 after acquiring an additional 749,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 325.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 592,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after acquiring an additional 453,547 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $1,241,367.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,212.12. This represents a 33.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.26%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

