Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 4.7% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,610,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,331,000 after buying an additional 376,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,088,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,281,000 after buying an additional 136,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.