Glaxis Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $330.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.36.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

