GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $87,331.84 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $87,331.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,845.12. This represents a 14.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 275 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $21,582.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Feeley sold 35,506 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,172.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $108,737.20.

On Monday, December 16th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $286,124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $115.60.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

