GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,269 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,780,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

