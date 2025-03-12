GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Trims Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AON by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

NYSE:AON opened at $399.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

