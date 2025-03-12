GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 902 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eos Management L.P. grew its stake in Danaher by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 327,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Danaher by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 597,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,220,000 after purchasing an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 102,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 target price on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $206.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.74. The company has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $196.80 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.