GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in CVS Health by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVS opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

