GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after buying an additional 28,427 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 127,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

