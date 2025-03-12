GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Transactions at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Trading Down 1.0 %

UDR opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.26, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.82.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.