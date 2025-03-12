GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $539,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,557,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,990.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,952.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,969.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

