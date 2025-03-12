GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,306,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,014,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $91,716,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shell by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,870,000 after purchasing an additional 866,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,617,796,000 after purchasing an additional 507,311 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $203.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

