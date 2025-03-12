GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in ASML by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,994,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $690.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $732.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $742.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $271.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

