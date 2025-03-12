Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director E Scott Urdang Sells 5,000 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

E Scott Urdang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

On Tuesday, February 25th, E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $248,600.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.