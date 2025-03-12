Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GLPEY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. 78,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,914. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPEY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

