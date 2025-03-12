G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $808.59 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.33. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GIII opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

