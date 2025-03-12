FY2029 Earnings Estimate for Tripadvisor Issued By B. Riley

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Tripadvisor in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan anticipates that the travel company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $28.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 164,792 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 150,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,057 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 723,904 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 599,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 108,689 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

