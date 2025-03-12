FY2026 EPS Estimates for J. M. Smucker Lowered by Analyst

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.45. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.5 %

SJM opened at $114.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $98.77 and a 12 month high of $127.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192,748 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 336.3% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

