FY2026 Earnings Forecast for AutoZone Issued By DA Davidson

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $174.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $174.48. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,651.91.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,561.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,383.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,236.73. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,728.97 and a 12-month high of $3,704.43.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,200. This represents a 79.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

