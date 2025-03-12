Futu (FUTU) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $13.30 per share and revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Futu Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. Futu has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $130.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.33. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FUTU. Citigroup lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

