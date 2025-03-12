Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.23 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 1,222,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,362,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.05 ($0.10).
Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.49.
About Fusion Antibodies
The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.
