Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.23 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 1,222,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,362,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.05 ($0.10).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion is a Belfast based contract research organisation (“CRO”) providing a range of antibody engineering services for the development of antibodies for both therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications.

The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.

