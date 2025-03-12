FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Update

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the February 13th total of 85,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 535,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHHHF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 1,963,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.39. FuelPositive has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07.

FuelPositive Corporation, a technology company, provides clean energy solutions in Canada. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its flagship product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and an alternative for fuel cells.

