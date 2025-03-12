FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $160.00 and last traded at $161.38, with a volume of 180516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.
FTI Consulting Price Performance
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.
