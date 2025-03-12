FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $160.00 and last traded at $161.38, with a volume of 180516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.96.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.