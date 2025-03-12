FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.
Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $181.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,089.89 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.19.
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
