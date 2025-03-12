Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Stock Price Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.53. 18,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 24,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.0449 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

