Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on April 15th

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 122.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.2%.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

