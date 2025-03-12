Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

MXI opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $94.38. The company has a market cap of $214.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.99.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

