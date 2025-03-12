Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $357,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. The trade was a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,748.60. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.